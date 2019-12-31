Reminder renew or register dog licenses before Jan. 31

If you own a dog, the Allen County Dog Warden is reminding you to register your dog or renew their license. Before the end of next month, dog owners are required by Ohio law to register their dog with either a one year tag, a three-year tag, or a permanent tag.
This way your dog can be returned to you if the dog warden finds it. The deadline to renew or register for the year is January 31st.
"But every dog over the age of three months old does need to be licensed and within 30 days of moving into our county, you need to get a license," said Julie Shellhammer, Allen County Dog Warden. "After January 31, the price goes up the tags -it's the same price, but there’s a penalty assessed, and it’s equal to the amount of the tag price."
You can renew your dog's license at the Allen County Dog Warden's office on Seriff road, the Dog Warden's website, or the auditor's office at the Allen County courthouse.