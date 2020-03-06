Renewal of liquor licenses denied for two Lima bars by State of Ohio

The Ohio Division of Liquor Control saying no to renewing licenses for two Lima bars.
Last year, Lima City Council objected to the renewal of the liquor licenses for Ketzy's Bar and Levels Lounge. After an investigation by Liquor Control, they have decided not to renew.
According to the order, the Lima Police Department was called out to both locations numerous times, in fact, Ketzy's had the most responses of any establishment in the city. Besides other incidences last month, Levels Lounge was the scene of a triple homicide. The city has worked out a deal with the owner to close the bar down permanently, after filing a temporary order following the homicides.
Each location has 30 days if they want to appeal the decision of the Division of Liquor Control.