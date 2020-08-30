Saint Patrick's Catholic Church renovation project is now complete.
The church welcomed a new altar as well as renovations to the entire church itself.
A special consecration was held during Sunday Mass on August 30th, 2020. Bishop Daniel Thomas from the Diocese of Toledo conducted the special rite.
"There has been many fundraisers, donations, and just being together with what we do to bring god's glory in the area," said Sister Immaculata on the road to finishing the renovation project.
Bishop Thomas stated that not many residents get the chance to witness a consecration. He says that the rite itself is very symbolic.
"Most people never get to see this rite at a church, which is rich with symbolism" said Bishop Thomas. "The anointing of the walls, the anointing of the altar with sacred chrism... I think people will be deeply excited not only for the renovations at the church in a splendid way, but also recognizing this house of god that they gather, remind them that their house of their body and persons is where we invite Jesus Christ to dwell each day."