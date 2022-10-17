Renovations at the Allen County Dog Warden's Office make the old building feel like new

ALLEN COUNTY (WLIO) - They aren't getting a new building, but the Allen County Dog Warden hopes recent improvements make their facility feel brand new.
Renovations at the Allen County Dog Warden's office include upgrades such as new windows, ceiling tiles, and roofing. For the dogs, the kennels now have new gates, epoxy flooring, and air conditioning. The parking lot is also brand new, but not yet ready to be driven on. But it is dry enough for people to walk on, but for the next week and a half, the dog warden asks that visitors park in the gravel driveway along the road and call their office for assistance when they arrive. Although so much has been remodeled, the renovation projects come at no cost to Allen County taxpayers.
"Everybody that buys their dog tag is contributing to this, dog tag money, we are self-funded off dog tags. Over the years, we've been able to save that up and it is all out of the dog and kennel fund. No tax money, no government funds, no anything else, it's all dog and kennel fund," explained Julie Shellhammer, chief warden at the Allen County Dog Warden's Office.
With Halloween coming up, pet owners should consider their dog's safety on this holiday. Keep candy out of your pet's reach, and if your dog will be wearing a costume, make sure it has no loose pieces that could get caught on objects or be chewed off and eaten.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.