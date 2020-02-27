Renovations to the Allen County Courthouse are moving forward

Discussions are being held and Allen County elected officials are on board with moving forward with renovations to the courthouse.
Commissioners have met with those offices that are housed in the courthouse to see what their needs would be when the project begins. A timeline has not been set but the building will need to be empty to renovate. So now the question is where to house the offices during construction.
Commissioner Cory Noonan says, “What we do know is we need to take action. We need to really dedicate time to those important offices that are there. Providing them space that is safe, more efficient and cost-effective for Allen County.”
Noonan says elected officials and department heads will be very involved in the planning of the renovations. He goes on to say the situation is still fluid and decisions as to temporary or permanent locations for the departments need to be made.