Rep. Bob Latta backs petition to release remaining funds for PPP

Rep. Bob Latta remains to have small businesses on his mind as he visited a notable one in Ottawa on Wednesday.
Latta stopped by Henry's Restaurant to chat with the owner about the Payment Protection Program. Henry's received a loan from the federal program and the owner said it saved them.
The program allowed small businesses to continue to pay employees through the pandemic. Now Latta and other congressmen are taking action to get more help for businesses.
There is still $130 billion left in the program when it closed in August. Now a discharge petition is circling and with a majority, legislation that would release the money, could be put on the House floor for a vote.
"We get all the Republicans to sign on to it, but we need to get enough Democrats on it to get to 218," Latta said, the Republican congressman from Ohio's 5th District. "Once we get that done, that'd be a great help for a lot of businesses again across the entire country. Because there's also some businesses out there that can reapply because they're still struggling."
House proceedings will continue on Friday. The Senate has adjourned until after the election.