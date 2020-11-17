Rep. Jon Cross pushing for legislation to prevent the governor from ordering any more shutdowns

An Ohio bill that would prevent any business from another shutdown, could be voted on this week.
Rep. Jon Cross has brought House Bill 621 back to the forefront of legislators' minds. Despite a health order closing businesses, this bill would allow any business to stay open as long as they comply with the safety precautions outlined in the order. Cross says he doesn't like Gov. Mike DeWine making such orders and wants him to work with the General Assembly. At this point in the pandemic, the cross doesn't think any more can be done to control the spread of the Coronavirus.
"If the governor's fighting to protect our respiratory health, I feel I got to fight for our financial health," Rep. Jon Cross said, Republican from Ohio's 83 District. "I'm fighting for our mental health. I'm fighting for our physical health. "It makes no sense at all for the governor to shut down restaurants and gyms and bars. Show me the science that says the governor should shut down those three business categories."
The bill could be voted on by the Ohio House when they reconvene Wednesday.
Senate Bill 311 is also on the verge of passing. It would also limit the abilities of the governor and health director.