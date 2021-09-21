Rep. Latta test positive for COVID, he has been vaccinated

Congressman Bob Latta has become the second member of Congress from Ohio to test positive for COVID-19 this week.
Latta was vaccinated against the virus and is not showing any symptoms. He announced that he contracted the virus after he was exposed to someone who also tested positive. He said that he will quarantine and follow CDC guidelines.
Latta's tweet about him being positive came shortly after Congressman Tim Ryan announced he had also joined the list of more than 80 members of Congress who have contracted the virus since it began to spread in the U.S. in March 2020.