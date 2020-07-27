Rep. Susan Manchester weighs in on Householder, foster care reform

It's been a busy few months for Rep. Susan Manchester, who has been talking with her constituents about what they're experiencing right now, with topics ranging from general COVID-19 issues to unemployment in the area. Manchester says that talking with these people is vital, now more than ever, to get an idea of how to move forward.
"People are still very uncertain about what life is going to look like moving forward, and unfortunately we haven’t seen much relief when it comes to any of the of coronavirus orders," said Manchester. "We want to see people be able to make decisions for themselves and live their lives freely."
Rep. Manchester is also working on a foster care reform bill that passed in the House and is currently in the Senate. The bill would adjust training requirements for people interested in being caregivers, at a time where the system is, much like many areas right now, being affected by the coronavirus.
"This pandemic has highlighted a lot of problems that were already present, including the lack of foster caregivers in the state of Ohio - this bill is going to directly address that issue and my hope is that will get it signed into law by the end of the year," said Manchester.
We asked the representative about her thoughts on the recently arrested state Speaker of the House, Larry Householder. She says that she did not vote for Householder to become the Speaker nor for House Bill 6.
As the house caucus meets to discuss who may replace the speaker, Rep. Manchester mentioned what she is helping to work towards.
"Trust hasn’t just been broken in the state of Ohio, it’s been shattered, and now it’s up to us who are in the House of Representatives to restore that trust and pick up the pieces," said Manchester. "I would like to see an entirely new leadership team, and I’m working toward that as an individual member. My hope is that we will be able to rebuild trust and really put the state in a better position."