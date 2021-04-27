Rep. Tim Ryan announces run for Ohio Senator seat

Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan announced that he will be running to fill one of Ohio's Senate seats as Rob Portman steps down next year.
Ryan, who represents Ohio's 13th congressional district, made a stop in New Knoxville to get a look at a farm there. This is part of Ryan's Workers First Tour around the state to speak with workers in different fields like health care and agriculture to see what they need from Washington.
Ryan says that he understands what these people deal with, and feels he's the best man to be Ohio's next senator.
"I know what gritty, hard-working people go through, and how they struggle to pay for healthcare, and for schools, and access to broadband - it's the same issues that we're really facing in rural parts of Ohio as well," said Ryan. "I don’t think there’s anybody that understands that in this race as well as I do."
As of now, four other candidates have declared that they will also be running for the senate seat. That vote will appear on the ballot in 2022.