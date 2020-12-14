Repairs to a bridge on Columbus Grove Bluffton Road leads to a 6-week closure

A bridge in northern Allen County is getting some much-needed repairs.
The bridge on Columbus Grove Bluffton Road will be closed for 6 weeks while the Allen County Engineers Office makes repairs on the 63-year-old structure. During an annual inspection, it was decided to close the bridge while making the needed repairs.
Allen County Engineer Brion Rhodes explains, “We’re making repairs not only to the foundations themselves. It’s an old flagstone laid up flagstone abutment. So, some of that has deteriorated and popped out. We’re going to make some concrete repairs there. On top of that, once we’re done, we’re going to work on the bridge itself. We have the beams that are deteriorating, and we need to make repairs on the steel beams.”
Rhodes says that depending on the weather and staffing the repairs could take less than 6-weeks. The repairs will extend the life of the bridge until it can be replaced.