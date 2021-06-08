Report on Jan. 6th Capitol riots released

A Senate report looking deeper into the January 6th riots at the Capitol has been released by a bipartisan group that includes Ohio Senator Rob Portman.
Sen. Portman, along with the three other senators of two different committees that investigated the riots, appeared on CBS This Morning to talk about what they found. Their discoveries included the lack of planning and protection for Capitol police and other law enforcement, and also federal intelligence agencies failing to warn about potential violence.
"We did look back and say on the days coming up to January 6th, why didn't we have better intelligence? And to the extent we had it, why was it not disseminated? Why was it hidden away," said Sen. Portman. "Our job was very focused, and I think that's one reason we've been successful and we've come up with solid recommendations."
The report made more than 20 recommendations, including better communication between law enforcement agencies and strengthen training.