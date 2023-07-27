Report shows that poverty levels in Ohio increased since COVID-19 pandemic

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's no secret that the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic affected people in so many ways and a new report released is showing an increase in poverty levels across the state of Ohio since the virus hit.
The Ohio Association of Community Action Agencies, which includes Lima's WOCAP, just released its annual Poverty in Ohio report. It uses data from the 2021 census and Ohio's poverty rate has increased by nearly 1% and here in Allen County the percentage of people living under the 200% federal poverty rate is nearly 33%. But those numbers could be skewed as the federal poverty rate is figured on the minimum food budget in 1963. Social service agencies now look at self-sufficiency standards which look at the minimum income needed to meet basic needs.
"We're not looking for all the frills here. We're talking about minimum basic budgets. Like housing costs, utilities, auto insurance, which you have to have nowadays days. Transportation, medical bills that you have to pay for out of your own copay, the list goes on," said Jackie Fox, executive director of WOCAP.
Fox says they are looking for programs to help people overcome the barriers to becoming self-sufficient. The study highlighted three areas of concern, students learning loss, mental health, and transportation. They are continuing to get Ohioans back to pre-pandemic standards. Fox encourages everyone to review the study at oacaa.org and look under publications and resources.