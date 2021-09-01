Reported cases of COVID-19 in Allen County triple from July to August

Allen County Public Health is pleading for people to once again take the steps to stop the spread and save lives.
Reported cases of COVID-19 have more than tripled from July to August from 167 to 700 in the county. They say the more contagious delta variant is changing the pandemic and recommendations are changing with it. Health officials say the best defense is getting vaccinated, and we all should go back to masking up, social distancing, and sanitizing our hands.
Allen County Health Commissioner Kathy Luhn adds, “People need to understand that our recommendations are flowing off of what we are experiencing. I know it can be confusing for people, first, we were saying “if you are fully vaccinated you didn’t need to wear a mask”. Right now, regardless of vaccine status we are asking people to please wear a mask when you are indoors or if you are outside and can’t maintain that distance. We need to reduce the spread and save lives.”
Allen County is still listed as a “High Transmission Community” by the Center for Disease Control.