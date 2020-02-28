Representatives from OhioLINK discusses benefits to Open Educational Resources

The Arts and Sciences division of Rhodes State College held a workshop on open education resources Friday afternoon.
Joe Nowakowski and Mark Konecny, representing OhioLINK, hosted a workshop to educate staff at Rhodes State College to better understand the Open Educational Resources Commons program, which is a virtual resource library that holds textbooks. This program would significantly lower the costs to students since it provides free textbooks.
Joe Nowakowski says, “There are a lot of benefits to going open. The students benefit because they don’t have that second tuition.”
He continues saying, “They’ll have access to textbooks at no additional cost from day one. As you know a lot of students delay buying the textbook, they may never buy the textbook. They just can’t afford it.”
According to Nowakowski and Konecny, colleges suggest a budget for textbooks of around $1200-$1400 per year, but students spend around $400 by budgeting.