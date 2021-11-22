Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance talks about his message to voters

We are around six months away from Ohio’s primary election and one U.S. Senate candidate is traveling through Northwest Ohio getting his message to voters.
J.D. Vance calls himself an outsider to politics and sees the United States becoming a poorer and less safe county. He is concerned about rising inflation and the growing cost of goods and if the country continues down that path, he believes it will be a struggle for middle-class people to live. He would like to see Washington lawmakers stop creating problems and start solving them.
“We don’t make enough stuff in America anymore and one of the few things we do make in America still is American energy, which I think the Biden administration is really suppressing,” says Vance. “We have a pipeline, which they are talking about shutting, which I think would devastate Northwest Ohio’s economy and some of the middle-class jobs that are here.”
As of right now there are around 12 republicans that have announced running for Senator Rob Portman’s seat after he decided not to seek re-election.