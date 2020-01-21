Rescue & Restore of Northwest Ohio host an evening of awareness

The community got the chance to learn more about human trafficking. "An Evening of Awareness" started with an informative presentation about human trafficking and the signs to look out for.
Then the audience heard from a survivor. She shared how at a young age she was exposed to sex and was sexually abused. She says she had a difficult childhood and was eventually lured into human trafficking for 12 years. Since she escaped in 2014, she built a family, got a job, became sober and gained a support group. She says she has hope for victims who are trying to get help.
“I would suggest to find somebody that you can truly trust in and go to them or go to your local agencies that you can trust people higher up and with power,” said Jodee Figueroa, a human trafficking survivor.
Attendees also heard from a panel of professionals who talked more about human trafficking and services available locally to help victims. For more information, visit the Northwest Ohio Rescue Restore Coalition Facebook page.
For additional information on Human Trafficking, you can visit https://www.crimevictimservices.org/human-trafficking.html. If you are a victim or know someone who is a victim of human trafficking, you can visit https://humantraffickinghotline.org/ or call them at 1-888-373-7888.