Research shows where young-onset colorectal cancer deaths are on the rise

(CLEVELAND CLINIC) - March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and research from Cleveland Clinic shows young-onset colorectal cancer deaths seem to be more prevalent in certain parts of the country.
The lead author for the study says this kind of research has never really been done before in terms of tracking geographic patterns of young-onset colorectal cancer deaths. Among the younger patients diagnosed, the study found notable hot spots in the Midwest and also the Great Lakes Region. The team also found three significant cold spots, which include the southwest, California, and mountain west. Currently, it's unclear why young-onset colorectal cancer deaths seem to be more common in certain regions. However, that's something they plan to further investigate in the future.
"Basically this study was trying to tease out what the actual geographic regions of disparity look like for young-onset colorectal cancer mortality and then we're trying to figure out what's causing that going forward," stated Blake Buchalter, Ph.D., Cleveland Clinic.
According to the CDC, colorectal cancer is the fourth most common cancer in men and women in the United States. Screenings for colorectal cancer should start at 45 years old. Those who are at an increased risk may need to be screened sooner but should consult with their doctor first.