Residents disagree with trustees on benefits of failed Bath Township zoning proposal

After Election Day, Bath Township's zoning overlay proposal did not pass with 67 percent voting no.
"Most of the people that I’ve talked to said they were 50-50," Bill Degen said, a Bath Township Trustee. "I thought the vote would be a lot closer, but it wasn’t, so. I think the people just did not want the possibly the traffic or the buildings on that side."
The zoning overlay would allow properties on the north side of State Route 309 to be commercial businesses. From Saratoga Avenue to Devonshire Drive, it would not change the zoning of the residential properties, but allow the possibility of businesses to come in if they acquire the property.
Bath Township Trustees approved the resolution, but a resident filed a referendum putting it up to a vote.
"I said from the very beginning I believe that Bath Township would rally around Lost Creek and save the Lost Creek neighborhood," Ruth Hollenbacher said, township resident and opponent of the proposal. "This was the very first neighborhood in Bath Township. We’re a pretty proud group and we watch out for each other."
The trustees believed this plan would bring growth to the township. Homeowners wouldn’t be affected unless they sold their property. The trustees say they’d be protected while allowing a specific type of development. Residents saw it differently.
"It could come 400 ft. back into the neighborhood," Hollanbacher said. "And losing 47 homes is—that’s a lot of homes. A lot of people being displaced. And it was no straight line. It was a zig-zag line that there was no rhyme or reason."
Trustees still think their plan can work elsewhere.
"I still think it’s a good idea in Bath Township," said Degen. "We really haven’t put our finger on any one particular spot, but we’ll keep looking at it because we think it’s a good idea of being able to make the area a nicer area from just the way our general zoning is."