Christmas cheer was present in Cridersville on Saturday.
The village of Cridersville held a variety of holiday activities for residents. The "Christmas on Main Street Express" started off at the fire department, with fire fighters offering a pancake breakfast. Proceeds will go towards supporting the CES "Right to Read".
Santa also joined in on the fun by riding a fire truck throughout the village, greeting residents as they take in the Christmas spirit.
Residents were also able to drive through the old recycle building at Tower Park, where they were able to take in a "Winter Wonderland" display.
Organizers handed out a bag filled with a variety of items from local businesses.