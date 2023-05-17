Residents of Auglaize County are doing their part to save lives by participating in the "Honor Your Hero" blood drive

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - In honor of their heroes, residents of Auglaize County are becoming one themselves by helping to save lives.
Throughout the afternoon on Wednesday at the Auglaize County Fairgrounds, a considerable number of individuals donated blood to the American Red Cross as a tribute to the heroic people in their lives. The residents of Auglaize County, including first responders, nurses, teachers, and doctors, generously gave back to their community by contributing to help stem the nationwide blood shortage.
"It's something that, not everybody can give blood, you know, unfortunately. But, those of us that can, there's such a need for blood right now and you're actually saving lives and actually being a hero then to somebody who's giving that blood. So, it's a good way to give back to the community," commented Anne Niemeyer, director of "Let's Back the Blue".
The American Red Cross will be having another blood drive this Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Bluffton.