Residents of Lima Convalescent Home delighted by traveling petting zoo

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Thursday afternoon, a nursing home in Lima invited some special guests to celebrate National Nursing Home Week.
Lima Convalescent nursing home organized a weeklong celebration that included a parking lot petting zoo for its residents and staff. The petting zoo featured a variety of animals, including goats, sheep, a camel, and a kangaroo. Attendees got to feed the animals snacks and learn about their different species. This year's theme for the nursing home is cultivating kindness, and earlier this week, everyone celebrated by having an era day, planting flowers, and playing flower Bingo.
"I think it's been exciting this year. We're finally at the end of the public health emergency. So, we can kind of put the fear of COVID behind us. And so it's just been such an uplifting week, and everybody getting to celebrate together, which I think is something we've missed over the last couple of years," said Jessica Trinko, executive director of Lima Convalescent Home.
On Friday, the staff and residents of the Lima Convalescent Home will have the opportunity to enjoy food from a food truck that will be hosted on the premises.