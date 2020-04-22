Residents of Otterbein Cridersville receive unique support to battle COVID-19

Otterbein Cridersville has received a lot of support during the coronavirus pandemic but Wednesday there was a different kind of support.
Religious leaders came together to hold a prayer circle around the facility for those inside the senior living center. To keep social distancing, people stayed in their cars and could tune in through Facebook Live or the radio. This facility was recently listed as having been impacted by the virus and residents could be seen inside with thank you signs.
"For us, we've been working very, very hard to continue to keep the spirit of Otterbein alive and well for our residents and for their families and our partners," Angie Powell said, interim executive director of Otterbein Cridersville. "And this type of support really puts wind in our sails to continue to fight against COVID-19."
She also says Otterbein took a proactive approach to the situation and has adequate supplies for PPE and testing.