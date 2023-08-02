Residents of Otterbein Cridersville SeniorLife show off their adventurous side with some ziplining

CRIDERSVILLE, OH (WLIO) - Seniors and their families were able to zipline into some fun at the Otterbein SeniorLife Home of Cridersville.
The zipline, as well as a barbeque dinner, was part of the senior home's bold adventure event, which has residents come outside, enjoy the sunshine, and have fun doing something that they never thought they could do. This time, ziplining was the key focus, as seniors were able to swing down a wire in order to have some fun outside, which is the ultimate goal of the program.
"We are pretty active here. We have our bold adventures, we have done jet skiing, we have done horseback riding, we do a little bit of everything. So we do like being outside, anytime we have a chance, we bring them outside and we have barbeques and everything else. A lot of the residents when they do something like this, like rock climbing, they didn't realize that they could rock climb at 90 years old," said Desiree Barnes, director of life enrichment.
The barbeque dinner was provided by the Red Oak Cafe.