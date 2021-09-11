A large group of residents gathered at the Ohio State University of Lima to participate in the Walk to End Alzheimer's.
This event at OSU Lima is just one of 626 national walks that annually raise money for Alzheimer's and other dementia research. This year's goal for the Alzheimer's Association is to raise $35,000.
A special promise garden was displayed, featuring a variety of multi-colored flowers that residents can choose from. Each color represented each person's connection to Alzheimer's disease.
Those who attended the event walked along a 2-mile path, that allowed them to tour the campus of the university.