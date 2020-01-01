Resolution for a healthier financial 2020

Sure you can hit the gym or cut out bad foods to help your body feel healthier, but when it comes to financial health, a lot of people don't really know how to take that first step. But figuring out where your finances are, including how much debt you have, is the best place to start.
“Get an opportunity to get your debt under control Whether that is, any situation, first and foremost credit cards. That is the bad debt that is out there, the high-interest rate associated debt,” says Matt Metzger of Metzger Financial Services. “Any type of personal loan, and this day and age, you are starting to see more of that because on-line loans some of the on-line banks have become pretty common. They are easy, quick and efficient, but they are also expensive. Those are things to make sure you got that consolidated. Try and come up with a game plan, to ensure that you got that paid down as soon as possible.”
If you have your debt paid down, it might be a good time to look at your savings. Metzger says having a savings equal to 5 to 7 months worth of income is important to provide that security when dealing with your finances.
“It’s a great realistic goal for 2020, for everybody to try and beef up their savings and checking accounts,” adds Metzger. “Just from the point of having that liquidity and that availability when an emergency arises. And everybody thinks negativity when you say emergency, but it can be a positive emergency. It may be a vacation that come up unexpected or a purchase that comes into your life that maybe you didn’t see on the horizon months ago. When you have that money in the bank, that’s an empowering feeling knowing that it is there and you may not have to go rob a retirement plan from work or put it on a credit card now you have put yourself in that debt circle that can be so vicious.”