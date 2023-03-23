Resource Fair aims to educate the community about the variety of local services available

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Multiple agencies collaborate under one roof to educate people about the resources available to them in Lima.
Several different organizations took part in the spring into action community event and resource fair this afternoon. With booths offering vaccinations, COVID tests, addiction treatment, kids' activity bags, and more, the fair had something for everyone. Organizers say that supporting those in a community who need help benefits us all, and making sure they know what programs are out there is an important first step.
"The more that we all uplift each other, you know, the greater the community is. Even for people who may not need these resources, their support, their encouragement, their belief in making sure that others that do need that also benefit and help them within the community," stated Jasper Person, director of Clean Enterprise.
The fair also offered resume-building workshops and mock interviews.