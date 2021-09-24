Resource fair connects kinship providers with valuable resources

A resource fair helped connect local organizations with kinship providers in the county.
Allen County Children Services and the Lima Public Library joined together to hold the "Win with Kin" resource fair to caregivers. Held at the library, multiple organizations set up booths with information on what they can offer kinship providers.
The goal of the event was to connect attendees with the organizations that are in their own backyard.
The event was held as part of Kinship Care Month, held every September to recognize and thank the relatives, and kinship providers who care for the community's children.