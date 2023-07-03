Restoration House in Lima is making sure that no family goes hungry this Fourth of July

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Restoration House of Lima handed out free food to make the holiday celebration more accessible to those in need.
People were lined up before the team had even set up, which goes to show how much people in the community values it. The Restoration House collaborates with the West Ohio Food Bank each week for Free Food Fridays and for each holiday, including the Fourth of July. The event is possible through partnerships with Sam's Club, Walmart, Meijer, and more. Staff and residents of Restoration House help work the giveaway.
"It serves a need in the community. It's a holiday for many, many places, and people are still able to get some food to feed their families. We have as many as 25 people waiting when we arrive. It's a great privilege and a pleasure for me to get to do this," stated Bobbie Nevarez, administrator for Restoration House of Lima.
Anyone in need can stop by to pick up food, not just on the holidays, but on a weekly basis.