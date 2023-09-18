September 18, 2023 Press Release from the City of Lima: The City of Lima has contracted with The Shelly Company for annual resurfacing of city streets with work to continue on September 22nd, 2023. The contractor will post “no parking” signs 48 hours in advance of the estimated start dates along the targeted roads. Below is a list of the targeted roadways and the estimated start date, subject to change depending on weather and extenuating circumstances:
Local traffic will be maintained for the majority of construction. Partial lane closures are expected during construction. Motorists are advised to find alternate routes.