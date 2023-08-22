August 22, 2023 Press Release from Jessica Begonia, City of Lima: The City of Lima has contracted with The Shelly Company for annual resurfacing of city streets with work to begin on August 28th. The contractor will post “no parking” signs 48 hours in advance of the estimated start dates along the targeted roads. Below is a list of the targeted roadways and the estimated start date, subject to change depending on weather and extenuating circumstances:
Local traffic will be maintained for the majority of construction. Partial lanes closures are expected during construction. Motorist are advised to find alternate routes.