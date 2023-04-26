Resurfacing on State Route 81 to begin next week in Lima

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - One of the major entrances into Lima will be worked on starting next week.
On Monday, resurfacing work on State Route 81 will begin which includes North Street to Sugar Street. The city has been replacing the ADA ramps on the sidewalks in that area, now the street will be milled and new asphalt will be laid down. Work is expected to last two weeks, and city officials are asking motorists to avoid the area.
"We suggest finding an alternate route during that time, it just helps move the work along more efficiently, less traffic we have to manage, contractor stays in better spirits," says Kirk Niemeyer, Public Works Director. "It's a project that is part of ODOT's urban paving program. So we do get some federal funding and 20% local match and the city covers the wheelchair ramp improvements."
The cost of the project is a little over $400,000.