Retailers expect a better shopping year this year

The National Retail Association is expecting a record-breaking holiday this year, and the weekend after Thanksgiving will be playing a major role in making that happen. For shoppers like Marie Littzenberg and her family, they developed a plan to get the most bang for their buck on Black Friday.
“We get the papers Thursday, we plan it all out what stores we are going to and when and we are here,” says Marie Litzenberg Black Friday Shopper. My sisters and my mom and I all come out and have a good time going through the bargain bins and spending the day together.”
2 million more people are expected to be shopping over this weekend compared to last year, but that is still down 7 million shoppers from the 165 million that hit the stores in 2019. But retail stores are already seeing some improvements this year.
“A really good crowd right away at 6 am when we opened up,” says Justin Bellows General Manager, Lima Menards. “A lot of people, a lot of smiles everybody getting ready for the holiday season. We anticipated the same traffic we had last year, but I am definitely feeling a little bit more traffic this year than last.”
More and more people seem to be shopping earlier too. In a recent retail association survey, 61% of people they have surveyed have already started their shopping before this weekend, which is up from 50% just 10 years ago. For retail places like Menards they are seeing more people get into that holiday shopping mood.
“I see a lot of gifts going through the register today. People definitely gearing up ready for that special occasion in a month,” adds Bellows.