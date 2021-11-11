Retired Air Force Colonel from Lima talks on importance of Veterans Day

A retired Air Force colonel was the guest speaker at the American Legion Post 96's Veterans Day program.
Roberta Stemen also has ties to Lima, having been born and raised in the area. She shared a story about how quickly she knew that she wanted to serve her country.
"The funny story is that I signed up for the Air Force without even telling my parents," Stemen recalled. "It was just one of those calls to service... and my parents were definitely very supportive when they did find out that I signed up."
Stemen also talked about how various changes are taking place in various branches including the military, navy, and air force. However, one fact still remains, according to the retired colonel.
"But what has not changed and will never change is our veterans," Stemen explained. "They will always be a veteran. They have earned that right to say and call themselves a veteran, so that will never change. Even though the times have changed, the way we fight our wars, how we care for our veterans have changed, but being a veteran will never change. They will always have that honor."
The ceremony aimed to honor veterans while also letting them know that they are appreciated, and help is always around for them. Stemen says that it's important now more than ever to listen to a veteran's story.
"It's important that we all tell our stories. Our veterans all across our nation, and especially here today, just to make sure that they are known and that their stories get told."