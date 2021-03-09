Retirees getting closer to having their pensions saved

It has been a long fight, but local retirees are getting closer to saving their pensions.
On Saturday, the U.S. Senate passed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package and included in the bill was the Butch Lewis Act, which will help avoid pension cuts for multi-employer pension plans and allow them to take out loans to help keep them solvent. For local people who have been fighting losing their pension for six year now, the Senate voting to approve this bill helps validate their efforts to not only save their pension, but others across the country.
“A lot of us thought we should get out, there when our rights got taken away and our month to month gone,” says Richie Crouch retiree from Local 908. “If it wasn’t for Kenneth Feinberg it wouldn’t have ever happened. He was the lone decider to protect our pensions, saying this is not fair and you guys earned this.”
The U.S. House is expected to vote on the COVID-19 relief package this week. If approved it will head to President Biden’s desk for his signature.