Retiring ONU president looks back on 11-year career

Retiring Ohio Northern University president Dr. Dan DiBiasio reflected back on his time at ONU with the Lima Rotary Club Monday afternoon.
DiBiasio started at ONU 11 years ago and is planning to retire from the university this coming June. He looked back at some of the challenges that the university has faced, including their efforts through the pandemic.
He also touched on the big projects and accomplishments at the university over the last decade, like the new engineering building and increased enrollment, and preparing their students for future careers.
"Encouraging those students to engage in work in what we call high impact practices - opportunities to learn what they are about in class, and apply that learning outside of the classroom with internships, field experiences, capstone courses, and working in teams," said DiBiasio.
The search for DiBiasio's replacement is underway and someone is expected to be named in the next few months.