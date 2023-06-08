Retrial of Clois-Ray Adkins scheduled for October 31st

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A man convicted of a 2017 murder has been ruled competent to stand a new trial.
Clois-Ray Adkins appeared in court Thursday and was ruled competent to stand retrial for a September 2017 case where police say the defendant caused the death of Robert Lee Smith after striking him on the head with a tree branch. In 2019, a jury found him guilty of two counts of murder and felonious assault.
The retrial was ordered after a third district court of appeals ruling that stated that jury instructions were not clear in stating that the prosecution had to prove it was or was not self-defense. Adkins' jury trial is currently scheduled for October 31, 2023.