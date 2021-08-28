Retro Horse Show honors the memory of Bud Lauck

A horse show was held at the Allen County Fairgrounds as a way to remember the passion of Bud Lauck.
The 7th Annual Bud Lauck Retro Horse Show was held at the Allen County Fairgrounds, giving young horse riders a chance to participate in horse activities that used to be done years ago.
The show is held in memory of Bud Lauck, who traded horses for more than 70 years. Bud's children say that he loved to work with horses and enjoyed seeing youth participate in fair activities. The event serves as an opportunity to honor his legacy.