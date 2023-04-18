Rhodes celebrates Community College Month

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Rhodes State College is taking time to realize the impact that they have on this area. April Is “Community College Month” and the board read a proclamation recognizing their efforts to get 3,500 students educated in the over 100 degree and certificate programs they offer. Rhodes’ President Cynthia Spiers says they are an economic engine for the region, as 87 percent of their students use their education locally by filling in-demand jobs. But when new skill areas are needed, community colleges, like Rhodes State, are able to adapt to meet that need, like they did when they found a way to address the nursing shortage.
“Rhodes State has its first baccalaureate degree program offered, the RN to BSN program. This was really to meet the shortage of nursing in this region,” says Dr. Cynthia Spiers, Pres. Rhodes State College. “We worked with hospital CEO’s, Chief Nursing Officers, legislators, to make two legislative changes in order to enable community colleges in Ohio to offer that degree.”
Over 12 million students attend community colleges in the United States, which is half of the total undergraduate college student population.