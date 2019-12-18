Rhodes State and Bluffton University enter partnership

Nursing students in the area will now be able to go through a dually enrolled nursing program between Rhodes State College and Bluffton University.
It will involve students receiving their Associates of Applied Science degree from Rhodes State and going on to earn their Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Bluffton. The idea behind the partnership is to get students as prepared as possible as they continue through their schooling.
"As they enter into the third year, into the work world, it puts a lot of meat on the bone of their skill set that they’ve gained through both programs," said Sherri Winegardner, Director of Nursing at Bluffton University. "When they enter their fourth year to prepare for their BSN, those courses have a lot more meaning, and there’s a lot of benefit for them; they can really grow and expand in their careers."
The new program also helps with the recommendation that the Institute of Medicine made for 2020, concerning the number of nurses graduating with a specific type of degree.
"In the United States, we're moving towards getting an 80% goal of RNs being baccalaureate-prepared, and so bring these two schools together in a partnership, we're providing for our students right up front," said Dr. Eric Mason, Interim Dean of Health Sciences for Rhodes State College. "As they enter at Bluffton University, those students have the opportunity to come out with what we’re trying to achieve across the nation."
Rhodes State has guaranteed that up to eight Bluffton students that have completed their pre-nursing curriculum will be added to the Rhodes State nursing program each year.