Rhodes State College cancels Spring Commencement Ceremony

Rhodes State College board of directors have decided to cancel the May 2nd graduation ceremony because of the COVID-19 outbreak. According to a media release sent out by the college, the board made the difficult decision to cancel the spring commencement ceremony. Their reasoning was because of the uncertainty when the spread of the virus will end, and the college cannot properly plan for the ceremony because the number of businesses they need are closed because of orders by the State of Ohio. Rhodes is looking at alternative ways to still be able to hand out degrees and celebrate the students successes, and those plans will be announced as soon as possible.