Rhodes State College chose contractor for downtown project

After years of planning, the Rhodes State Community College Center for Health Science and Education and Innovation Building; is finally becoming a reality. The Rhode State College board approved more than $25,000 for the downtown project at the meeting Tuesday.

They also announced that they chose the Spieker Company from Perrysburg as the contractor. Spieker bid was a little over 13.3 million dollars. It was the lowest bid out of five other contractors. They are looking to break ground on the multi-million dollar project in March.

“For me, it’s a very exciting day for Rhodes State Community College, it’s an exciting day for the city of Lima and a very exciting day for the health community,” said Cynthia Spiers, the Rhodes State College president.

The board expects the building to be fully constructed by next summer.

 

Multimedia Video Journalist

Camri Nelson is a Multimedia Journalist at Your Hometown Stations. She is a graduate of The University of Cincinnati and has earned a B.A in Journalism.