Rhodes State College donating unused medical supplies to local hospitals

Rhodes State College stepping up to help the frontline fight COVID-19 in our area.
The college has a surplus of medical equipment and supplies from their programs that aren’t getting used since there are no classes. So with the philosophy of President Cynthia Spears of helping the community, the college is donating their inventory to both Lima hospitals. It includes ventilators, gloves face masks with shields, eye goggles, isolation gowns, and the list goes on. Even though students are not in the classroom this donation helps them learn about supporting others in times of need.
Dr. Eric Mason Interim Dean of Health Sciences at Rhodes State says, “Not only are we here to educate but we're also here to support our community and to make sure we are doing what we can to minimize the spread of the COVID-19.”
President of Mercy Health-Saint Rita’s Ronda Lehman adds, “We’re really trying to make sure we have the most skilled workforce possible in the community and this is yet another way that we have each other's backs, so we are undeniably grateful for any and all donations and things that have come to us.”
Lima Memorial Health System President Mike Swick also adds. “For them to reach out and be able to provide ventilators, PPE’s and that type of equipment, it's just an outpouring of generous donation and we’re very, very appreciative for what they’ve been able to do for both hospitals as it relates to being able to make sure that we get it done.”
Rhodes State has thousands of alumni on the front lines as health care providers, law enforcement, social services, and others fighting this medical crisis.