Rhodes State College downtown project officially breaks ground

The downtown project for Rhodes State College has officially broken ground in Lima.
Construction crews were on-site of the center for Health, Science, Education, and Innovation Building, setting up fences and signs and preparing to turn over dirt in the area where the new building will be. Those with Rhodes say that they're excited to start getting this project underway and that this building and the training that will go on there are more important than ever.
"There was already a shortage of healthcare workers. and this facility was going to add to the needs of the community and the region with more healthcare workers, nurses, and allied health, and so we believe that what we thought was a great opportunity before, it’s even become paramount today," said Dr. Cynthia Spiers, Rhodes State College president.
As of now, the ceremonial groundbreaking for the new site has been postponed until further notice.