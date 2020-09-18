Rhodes State College fall retreat focuses on the future of the college

The board of trustees of Rhodes State College met together for a fall retreat on Friday.

The purpose of the meeting was to strategically identify ways that the college can grow, as well as ways to continue to support the campus' strengths, and addressing threats to the overall growth of the college. Board members also discussed ways to create a strong identity of the college, one that will show how they have grown in their 50 years in the area.

"Economic development, from our perspective and the studies that we have done, we have continued to advance the amount of money that comes into this region just because Rhodes State exists," said Dr. Cynthia Spiers, Rhodes State College president. "And so, we are spending a lot of time on vision today to talk about where do we want to go from where we are currently."

The board also took the opportunity to self-assess their activities and plans for the upcoming year.

 

