Rhodes State College Foundation awards $216.000 in scholarships

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Rhodes State College Foundation awards around 120 students with scholarships during their annual ceremony. This is the 25th year that they have held their scholarship reception. This year they had $216,000 in scholarships to give out to students to use in the 2023-2024 school year. Because of the pandemic, the reception has been virtual for the last three years, but organizers are glad to be in person again. Besides honoring the students, the ceremony gives the Rhodes State Foundation the chance to recognize the scholarship donors that help with the mission of getting their students trained for the careers that are in demand now.
“Our alumni are everywhere, our students are very important to this entire region and it’s so great to have them together in a room again and celebrate,” says Kevin Reeks, VP of Institutional Advancement at Rhodes State College. “Our donors started this in 1978 with the Rhodes State College Foundation and it has just grown exponentially over the past few years. We have had over 20 new endowed scholarships over the last 10 years and it's really been an important part of what the foundation has been able to do.”
The Rhodes State College Foundation has given out over 2,600 scholarships that total $2.8 million in the last 25 years.