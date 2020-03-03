Rhodes State College offers free manufacturing training

People from across the region are getting the chance to receive free manufacturing training at Rhodes State College. On the first day of training, people learned more about the program.
Over the next 10 weeks, they will work on a series of hands-on training in safety, manufacturing processes and much more. They will also take several assessments. If they pass they will earn national credentials.
The training is made possible through Community Development Block Grant funding and a grant through the City of Lima. Rhodes director of Manufacturing Pathways says this training will help people succeed in the job market.
“They’ll demonstrate that they do have a level of competency in quality, manufacturing processes, safety, and maintenance awareness and it will give them an edge over their competitors as they are applying for work,” said Doug Durliat,, Rhodes State College Manufacturing Pathways director.
This is the second year of the training at Rhodes State College.