The passing of a state bill will allow Rhodes Stage College to offer nursing bachelor's degrees in the near future.
A bill passed by the Ohio Department of Higher Education and the Ohio State Legislature will allow two-year institutions permission to award Bachelor of Science degrees in Nursing (BSN) and Registered Nursing to Bachelor of Science Degrees in nursing (RN to BSN).
The programs will be offered at Rhodes State College as early as fall of 2023.
Rhodes State College leaders say that the passage of the state bill will go a long way in addressing the critical need for the workforce in hospitals.