Rhodes State College Unveils Rhodes in Motion Mobile Lab

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Tuesday was a special day for Rhodes State College faculty, staff, and students as the "Rhodes in Motion" mobile lab has finally arrived!
The mobile lab is situated within a coach bus where the interior has been converted to a state-of-the-art laboratory. The laboratory is tailored to Rhodes State's three biggest career areas of health care, engineering, and agricultural technology. Some of the technology inside the lab include a three-dimensional virtual cadaver table, industrial robots, virtual reality z-space computers, and much more. With the arrival of the mobile lab, high hopes are in place to begin the process of providing a high-tech educational experience to Lima and rural west-central Ohio.
"It's not just limited to classes, but it's also for our community, our other school partners, and college credit plus. So, for example, we can bring the mobile lab to a local high school that maybe is taking anatomy and physiology on campus, and then those students can have the ability to see the high-tech technology that is actually within the mobile lab," says Angela Heaton, Dean of Health Sciences & Public Service, Rhodes State College.
The mobile lab was funded through the Institutional Resilience and Expanded Postsecondary Opportunity grant from the U.S. Department of Education. The grant amounted to $1.7 million which is one of the largest grants Rhodes State has received.