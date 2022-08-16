Rhodes State College Unveils Rhodes in Motion Mobile Lab

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Tuesday was a special day for Rhodes State College faculty, staff, and students as the "Rhodes in Motion" mobile lab has finally arrived!

The mobile lab is situated within a coach bus where the interior has been converted to a state-of-the-art laboratory. The laboratory is tailored to Rhodes State's three biggest career areas of health care, engineering, and agricultural technology. Some of the technology inside the lab include a three-dimensional virtual cadaver table, industrial robots, virtual reality z-space computers, and much more. With the arrival of the mobile lab, high hopes are in place to begin the process of providing a high-tech educational experience to Lima and rural west-central Ohio.

