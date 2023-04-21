Rhodes State College welcomes leaders of education and industry to annual Northwest Ohio Tech Prep Event

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Rhodes State College hosted an annual event to address workforce needs.
The Northwest Ohio Tech Prep event heard from state leaders in education and area industries to discuss programs offered for students entering the workforce. The program provides support to Ohio schools and businesses as a way for students to earn college credit and expand career opportunities. Rhodes is known as a collaborator with businesses like GROB in Bluffton which hires around 40 apprentices every year.
"Representing our company GROB and the apprenticeship program is a big deal because we are getting to talk to education, we're getting to show what industry needs. I think we are showing the next step in the development of employees for the workforce," said Mark Reed, GROB Systems apprentice training.
"These internships and co-ops and these collaborative work-based programs, they're often job interviews for the employer. They can learn what employees they want then to hire full-time after they get their credentials. It's an exciting program, it's the right strategy. And Rhodes State and Apollo and others in the community in this region are really in the forefront of meeting these needs," explained Randy Gardner, Ohio Department of Higher Education chancellor.
The chancellor says work is being done to address the gaps in providing credentials to meet those high-demand jobs.